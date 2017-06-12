Region loses 1,000 jobs in May

As the state as a whole gained 6,700 jobs in May, the Norwich-New London area saw a reduction of 1,000 positions, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics released Thursday. Norwich-New London has gained only 200 jobs over the past year, according to the report, and was one of only two labor areas in the state to show lower employment in May than in April.

