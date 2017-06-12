Regan reappointed as region's top prosecutor
New London State's Attorney Michael L. Regan, who has served as the region's top prosecutor since 2006, was reappointed Friday to another eight-year term by the state Criminal Justice Commission. Regan, 62, who lives with his family in New London, oversees criminal prosecutions in the four courts in the New London Judicial District, which comprises 23 towns, cities and political subdivisions in southeastern Connecticut.
