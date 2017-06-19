Police Logs
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Allen W. Coates, 27, of 181 Iron St., Ledyard, was charged Friday with risk of injury to a minor, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Shawn P. Close, 27, of 135 Blydenburg St., New London, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving with a suspended license and failure to obey a traffic control signal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spending money on pidgeys, zubats and rattas (Jul '16)
|23 hr
|Kitkat4076
|2
|Buy the Mystic home of two naval heroes for $2....
|Jun 23
|evil dulles bros
|1
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 13
|Tania
|3
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May '17
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC