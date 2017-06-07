Police logs - June 7, 2017

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Ethan R. Baser, 20, of 384 Race Hill Road, Madison, was charged Tuesday with conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny and third-degree criminal mischief. Nicohlas J. Lobianco, 21, of 3 Old Colony Lane, Ledyard, was charged Tuesday with conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny and third-degree criminal mischief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.