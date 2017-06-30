Police logs - June 30, 2017

Ana Berroa, 30, of 146 Branford Ave. was charged Tuesday with second-degree breach of peace, risk of injury to a minor, criminal violation of a protective order, interfering with police and assault on public safety personnel. Antonio Lobos, 25, of 12 W. Coit St., New London, was charged Tuesday with second-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree assault, interfering with police, violation of a protective order and breach of peace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.