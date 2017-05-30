Police Logs
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Danielle Bilichka, 31, of 173 Route 12, No. 215, was charged Wednesday with interfering with police, criminal impersonation, breach of peace, third-degree assault and violation of probation.
