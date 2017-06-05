Police charge woman in New London sta...

Police charge woman in New London stabbing on Friday night

Read more: The Day

New London - Police said they have charged a 59-year-old city woman in connection with a domestic violence stabbing at a city residence Friday evening. City police and firefighters had responded to a call at 7:29 p.m. Friday that a person had been stabbed during a domestic dispute, according to a police report.

