Plans revived for affordable housing complex at former Edgerton School site
New London - An agreement to end a pending lawsuit against the city's Planning and Zoning Commission has revived plans for an affordable housing complex off Colman Street. The commission last week approved a stipulated judgment that would allow for construction of 72 housing units at 120 Cedar Grove Ave., the site of the former Edgerton School.
