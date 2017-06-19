Phillips to receive lifetime achievement award at New London NAACP dinner

New London - Waldren "Pokey" Phillips, a retired judicial marshal and past president of the New London branch of the NAACP, has a lifelong history of protecting others from danger and discrimination. When a prisoner at the Broad Street courthouse pulled a 9-mm gun out of a shoe and aimed at Phillips' head in 2000 , he and other marshals wrestled the gun away from the man, keeping everybody in the courthouse out of harm's way.

