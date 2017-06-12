Pachaug Forest hemlocks get help in fending off invasive pests

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection foresters tie branches where Sasajiscymnus tsugae beetles had been released onto a hemlock tree in the Green Falls Pond area of Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown on Friday. Voluntown - Hikers and swimmers visiting the Green Falls Pond area of Pachaug State Forest this summer probably won't notice some of the newest wildlife to occupy the area.

