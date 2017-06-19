Norwich woman charged after police find her passed out in car with three children
New London - A Norwich woman was arrested Thursday on drug and child endangerment charges after police discovered her passed out behind the wheel of a running car with three young children inside, according to a police department news release. Cassidy Moniz, 26, of 175 Laurel Hill Road, #1, was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and possession of marijuana.
