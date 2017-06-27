Norwich man charged in June 22 shooting in New London

Javier Muniz, 30, of 81 Norwich Ave., Norwich, was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment. On June 22, New London police responded to a call of multiple shots fired near the intersection of Truman and Coit streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.