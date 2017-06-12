NL firefighters called to Mr. G's for...

NL firefighters called to Mr. G's for electrical fire

New London - New London firefighters had to cut into the roof of Mr. G's Restaurant on Thursday night after an electrical fire was reported there. Fire Battalion Chief Edward Sargent said firefighters received a call about 7:10 p.m. reporting smoke and "an electrical smell" in the building at 452 Williams St., in the Hodges Square area of the city.

New London, CT

