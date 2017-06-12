NL firefighters called to Mr. G's for electrical fire
New London - New London firefighters had to cut into the roof of Mr. G's Restaurant on Thursday night after an electrical fire was reported there. Fire Battalion Chief Edward Sargent said firefighters received a call about 7:10 p.m. reporting smoke and "an electrical smell" in the building at 452 Williams St., in the Hodges Square area of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need help remembering something
|Tue
|Tania
|3
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC