New London's Beth El prepares to sell Ocean Avenue synagogue

New London - The conservative Jewish Congregation Beth El is in talks to sell its synagogue at 660 Ocean Ave. to LEARN, the regional educational service center that operates several magnet schools throughout the region. Beth El Rabbi Rachel Safman said the congregation's board of directors has not finalized a decision on where the congregation will move to but said she expects the move will come sometime before Oct. 31, when the prospective new owners could move in.

