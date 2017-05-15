New London's Beth El prepares to sell Ocean Avenue synagogue
New London - The conservative Jewish Congregation Beth El is in talks to sell its synagogue at 660 Ocean Ave. to LEARN, the regional educational service center that operates several magnet schools throughout the region. Beth El Rabbi Rachel Safman said the congregation's board of directors has not finalized a decision on where the congregation will move to but said she expects the move will come sometime before Oct. 31, when the prospective new owners could move in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|I need help remembering something
|May 24
|Anonymous
|1
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC