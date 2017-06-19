New London will host a series of sculptures on its streets
Artist Hugh MacDonald works on one of his "Big Head Jimbo and Big Head Bimbo" sculptures outside Copy Cats in Hodges Square on Wednesday in New London. In a small grassy patch next to Mr. G's restaurant in Hodges Square on Wednesday afternoon, two colorful, twisting metal sculptures were towed and craned out of a small pick-up truck.
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 13
|Tania
|3
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
