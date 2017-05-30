New London teacher secures settlement in school injury suit

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – A New London special education teacher who sued the architect and contractor of the Nathan Hale Magnet Elementary School over the design of metal sun guards has secured a $325,000 settlement, according to his attorney. Sean Madden, who is still employed by the school district and also serves as the assistant athletic director, sustained a head injury shortly after the start of school in 2013 when he struck his head on a sun guard while walking with a 3-year-old special needs student.

