New London police investigating gunshots at Riverside Park

New London - Police say multiple weapons were fired but no one was injured in a disturbance at Riverside Park Sunday afternoon. Multiple people called 911 at about 2:45 p.m. after hearing gunshots at the park on Grove Street, according to a press release from police.

