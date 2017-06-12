New London police arrest three on drug charges
New London - Police on Wednesday arrested three men on drug charges as part of an operation conducted with members of Connecticut State Police's Statewide Narcotics Task Force East. Seized were brass knuckles, around 6.6 grams of heroin, small amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine and $1,228, police said Thursday in a new release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need help remembering something
|Tue
|Tania
|3
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC