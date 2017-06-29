New London man to serve nearly 20 years in 'Green Garages' stabbing death

Andrew "Papo" Aviles was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 237 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in the September 2012 homicide of Javier Reyes in New London. According to court documents and statements, the homicide stemmed from Oscar "Tato" Valentin's sale of marijuana, cocaine and other narcotics out of the "Green Garages," a series of garage bays on Walker Street in New London.

