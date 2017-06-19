New London man featured in African American Museum in DC

Among the walls marking African-American history and achievement is a picture of a newly minted ensign, Merle J. Smith Jr., on graduation day in 1966 at the Coast Guard Academy, receiving his commission from his father, an Army colonel. Smith, the first black cadet to graduate from the academy, is featured in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington ,D.C., which opened in September 2016 and continues.

