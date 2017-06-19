New London man featured in African American Museum in DC
Among the walls marking African-American history and achievement is a picture of a newly minted ensign, Merle J. Smith Jr., on graduation day in 1966 at the Coast Guard Academy, receiving his commission from his father, an Army colonel. Smith, the first black cadet to graduate from the academy, is featured in the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington ,D.C., which opened in September 2016 and continues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|Mon
|Cain
|1
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 13
|Tania
|3
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC