New London firefighters revive overdose victim in Williams Memorial Park
New London - Firefighters revived a man who overdosed Monday morning in Williams Memorial Park located at the intersection of Hempstead and Broad streets. Battalion Chief Edward Sargent said they arrived in front of the Williams Park apartments to find a 24-year-old man who was unresponsive and not breathing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need help remembering something
|16 hr
|Anonymous
|4
|spending money on pidgeys, zubats and rattas (Jul '16)
|Sat
|Kitkat4076
|2
|Buy the Mystic home of two naval heroes for $2....
|Jun 23
|evil dulles bros
|1
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May '17
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC