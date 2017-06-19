New London firefighters revive overdo...

New London firefighters revive overdose victim in Williams Memorial Park

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Day

New London - Firefighters revived a man who overdosed Monday morning in Williams Memorial Park located at the intersection of Hempstead and Broad streets. Battalion Chief Edward Sargent said they arrived in front of the Williams Park apartments to find a 24-year-old man who was unresponsive and not breathing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need help remembering something 16 hr Anonymous 4
spending money on pidgeys, zubats and rattas (Jul '16) Sat Kitkat4076 2
News Buy the Mystic home of two naval heroes for $2.... Jun 23 evil dulles bros 1
News Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere... Jun 19 Cain 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May '17 Krystal74 15
need a massge Apr '17 bobtsrg 1
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,825 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC