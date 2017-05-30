New London child porn defendant ruled incompetent to stand trial

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A New London man charged with possession of child pornography has been found incompetent to stand trial and was committed to Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment. David P. Gunn, 41, was arrested in December 2016 after police said they found numerous images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.