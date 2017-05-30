New London child porn defendant ruled incompetent to stand trial
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A New London man charged with possession of child pornography has been found incompetent to stand trial and was committed to Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment. David P. Gunn, 41, was arrested in December 2016 after police said they found numerous images of child pornography on his electronic devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|I need help remembering something
|May 24
|Anonymous
|1
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC