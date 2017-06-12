New London businesses back new traffic flow
New London - Reaction among local businesspeople to a study that recommended new traffic patterns in downtown mostly was positive this past week, though a few were concerned that vehicles would still largely be directed out of town from the train station and ferry terminals. The plan released Monday by the engineering and planning firm Milone & MacBroom recommended that Bank Street traffic be reduced to one lane and that Eugene O'Neill Drive be converted to a two-way street from Tilley Street up to the police station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 13
|Tania
|3
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC