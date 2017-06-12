New London businesses back new traffi...

New London businesses back new traffic flow

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Day

New London - Reaction among local businesspeople to a study that recommended new traffic patterns in downtown mostly was positive this past week, though a few were concerned that vehicles would still largely be directed out of town from the train station and ferry terminals. The plan released Monday by the engineering and planning firm Milone & MacBroom recommended that Bank Street traffic be reduced to one lane and that Eugene O'Neill Drive be converted to a two-way street from Tilley Street up to the police station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need help remembering something Jun 13 Tania 3
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 25 Krystal74 15
need a massge Apr '17 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,218 • Total comments across all topics: 281,828,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC