New London businesses back new traffic flow

New London - Reaction among local businesspeople to a study that recommended new traffic patterns in downtown mostly was positive this past week, though a few were concerned that vehicles would still largely be directed out of town from the train station and ferry terminals. The plan released Monday by the engineering and planning firm Milone & MacBroom recommended that Bank Street traffic be reduced to one lane and that Eugene O'Neill Drive be converted to a two-way street from Tilley Street up to the police station.

