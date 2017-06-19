New London budget petition seeks to curb tax rate hike
New London - The city clerk has certified petitions that seek to force the City Council to revisit and reduce the general government and education budgets. City Clerk Jonathan Ayala said notices to petition circulators were sent out on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 13
|Tania
|3
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC