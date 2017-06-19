New London budget petition seeks to c...

New London budget petition seeks to curb tax rate hike

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

New London - The city clerk has certified petitions that seek to force the City Council to revisit and reduce the general government and education budgets. City Clerk Jonathan Ayala said notices to petition circulators were sent out on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere... Jun 19 Cain 1
I need help remembering something Jun 13 Tania 3
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 25 Krystal74 15
need a massge Apr '17 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,663 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC