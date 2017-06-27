New London attorney charged with assa...

New London attorney charged with assault in Niantic

Attorney Anthony C. Basilica, who practices criminal defense law in New London with his father, was arrested Saturday in East Lyme after an altercation with a man outside the Black Sheep restaurant on Main Street. Basilica, 27, of 54 Gardner Ave., was charged with second-degree assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and second-degree breach of peace following the 3:38 p.m. incident.

