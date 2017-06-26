New judges on the bench in New London...

New judges on the bench in New London, Norwich

Newly appointed judges Ernest Green Jr. and Kimberly A. Knox donned black robes Monday morning and presided over cases for the first time at courthouses in New London and Norwich. Green and Knox are among the 13 judges nominated by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in May and confirmed by the General Assembly.

