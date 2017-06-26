New cadets begin their Coast Guard education
Members X-ray One swab company line-up for lunch as members of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy class of 2021 arrive for "Day One" of Swab Summer, Monday, June 26, 2017 in New London. The nearly 300 members of the class begin the 7-week indoctrination to military life with haircuts and training by their cadet cadre.
