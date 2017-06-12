Mystic Whaler, now 50, returns to Cit...

Mystic Whaler, now 50, returns to City Pier in New London Monday

New London _ The Mystic Whaler, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, is scheduled to arrive at City Pier on Monday. The 110-foot vessel, which is a reproduction of a 19th century coastal schooner, is returning from the Hudson River where it hosted more than 3,000 New York students on environmental education cruises this spring.

