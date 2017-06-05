Mosquito monitoring program begins te...

Mosquito monitoring program begins testing

The Connecticut Mosquito Management Program recently announced that the seasonal mosquito trapping and testing program coordinated by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has begun. The program monitors the types, numbers and location of mosquitoes and tests them for viruses that can cause illnesses, such as West Nile virus, eastern equine encephalitis virus and Zika virus.

