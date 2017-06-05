More than 250 cited in New London pol...

More than 250 cited in New London police Click It or Ticket campaign

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - During a recent two-week enforcement campaign, city officers said they handed out 147 seatbelt citations along with 105 infractions for other traffic violations. Police said they also issued eight misdemeanor summonses and arrested two people on warrants during the Click It or Ticket effort, which ran from May 22 through Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 25 Krystal74 15
I need help remembering something May 24 Anonymous 1
need a massge Apr '17 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar '17 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC