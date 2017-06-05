More than 250 cited in New London police Click It or Ticket campaign
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - During a recent two-week enforcement campaign, city officers said they handed out 147 seatbelt citations along with 105 infractions for other traffic violations. Police said they also issued eight misdemeanor summonses and arrested two people on warrants during the Click It or Ticket effort, which ran from May 22 through Sunday.
