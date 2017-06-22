Man sentenced 16 years for attempting to entice minor
A New London man was sentenced in Hartford by U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson for attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. Bryan White was arrested on July 5, 2016 following an investigation into his text messages to a 13-year-old female in New Jersey.
