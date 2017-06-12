Man Hospitalized With Rare Condition After Eating Red Snapper
The Ledge Light Health District said a man contracted a rare condition after eating contaminated red snapper from a Southeastern Connecticut restaurant, but said it wasn't the restaurant's fault. A man was hospitalized from a condition caused by a rare disease after eating fried red snapper at a Connecticut shoreline restaurant, an official with Ledge Light Health District said.
