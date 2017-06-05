Lyman Allyn to host free sculpting workshop Friday in New London

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The Lyman Allyn Art Museum is hosting a free sculpting art workshop from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Parade Plaza. "Sculpting New London," will be an art-making workshop for school children taught by New London artist Kat Murphy.

