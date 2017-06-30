Long Day's Journey Into Night, My Fair Lady, Julius Caesar and...

Its most ambitious season to date, Season VIII presents the American classic LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT in the fall followed by a holiday presentation of its first musical, MY FAIR LADY, a return to Beckett with a winter production of WAITING FOR GODOT, and a spring rotating repertory of JULIUS CAESAR and a new translation of THE WILD DUCK. Quintessence proudly introduces its new Family Classic Series with a September production of a world premiere adaptation of AESOP'S FABLES and a May-June production of THE PRINCE AND THE PAUPER.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.