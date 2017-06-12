L+M wins statewide award for asthma p...

L+M wins statewide award for asthma program

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Day

New London - To reduce the number of adult and child patients showing up at the Emergency Department with asthma symptoms, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital three years ago created the Breathe Well-Respira Bien program, particularly targeting Hispanic and black populations with high rates of asthma. Due to the success of the program, the hospital on Wednesday received the John D. Thompson Award for Excellence in the Delivery of Healthcare Through the Use of Data from the Connecticut Hospital Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need help remembering something Tue Tania 3
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 25 Krystal74 15
need a massge Apr '17 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC