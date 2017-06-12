L+M wins statewide award for asthma program

New London - To reduce the number of adult and child patients showing up at the Emergency Department with asthma symptoms, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital three years ago created the Breathe Well-Respira Bien program, particularly targeting Hispanic and black populations with high rates of asthma. Due to the success of the program, the hospital on Wednesday received the John D. Thompson Award for Excellence in the Delivery of Healthcare Through the Use of Data from the Connecticut Hospital Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.