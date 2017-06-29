L+M to invest $50,000 in New London neighborhood health initiative
New London – Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Health is investing $50,000 into two city neighborhoods as a way of addressing social factors that impact health. The neighborhoods will be chosen from among the dozen identified in a 2016 community health assessment as having the highest rates of poverty and the lowest percentages of educational attainment.
