Jacqueline Owens, 1931-2017
Jacqueline B. Owens was central to decades of progress in Norwich. So consistently did she involve herself and the NAACP chapter she led for 31 years in civil rights and civic issues that she became one of the founding mothers, as it were, of contemporary Norwich: diverse, multicultural, a place that opens its doors to the stranger and takes care of its own.
