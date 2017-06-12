History Revisited: Two Grotons, one c...

History Revisited: Two Grotons, one community

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

Newcomers and visitors arriving in Groton often become confused when they hear the names Town of Groton and City of Groton. Immediately the question arises: “Are there two Grotons?” There is no simple answer to the question, and to understand why the two exist, one must be provided with a short history lesson about Groton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere... 4 hr Cain 1
I need help remembering something Jun 13 Tania 3
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 25 Krystal74 15
need a massge Apr '17 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for New London County was issued at June 19 at 4:58PM EDT

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,208 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC