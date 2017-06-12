Greens Harbor Beach closed after sewage spill
New London - Greens Harbor Beach was closed Friday and will remain closed at least through noon Saturday after sewage spilled into the Thames River near the public beach. Ryan McCammon, senior sanitarian for Ledge Light Health District, said the beach was closed as a precaution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need help remembering something
|Tue
|Tania
|3
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC