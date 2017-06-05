From Tristan da Cunha to New London: Family traces whaling history

James Glass, who is from the remote island of Tristan da Cunha, visited the graves of his whaling ancestors Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. New London - James Glass and his wife, Felicity, crouched near a row of tombstones at Cedar Grove Cemetery under the sunny sky on Saturday morning to take a closer look at the name etched on one of the faded, 19th-century stones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.