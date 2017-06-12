Freedomland

Freedomland

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Day

Patrick McLane, of New London, opens the door to "Freedomland", his electric trike purchased online about two weeks ago, Saturday, June 17, 2017, along Huntington Street in New London. The electric vehicle can be charged by plugging it in or through the 200-watt solar panel located on the roof of the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need help remembering something Jun 13 Tania 3
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 25 Krystal74 15
need a massge Apr '17 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,833,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC