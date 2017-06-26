Fourth of July Travel In Connecticut Booking Up, Heavy Traffic Expected
Even though July 4th falls awkwardly on a Tuesday, predictions are for heavy traffic starting Friday over a prolonged holiday weekend. Metro-North is running plenty of early "getaway" trains out of Manhattan on Friday, giving Connecticut commuters a chance to start the holiday early.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 26
|Tommy
|5
|spending money on pidgeys, zubats and rattas (Jul '16)
|Jun 24
|Kitkat4076
|2
|Buy the Mystic home of two naval heroes for $2....
|Jun 23
|evil dulles bros
|1
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May '17
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC