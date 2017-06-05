Former Latin King gets rare murder sentence reduction in New London
Eliseo Rivera, 42, who was convicted of murdering a fellow member of the Latin Kings gang in New London in 1993, received a rare reduction of his 52-year prison sentence last month in New London Superior Court. Chief State's Attorney Kevin T. Kane said in a phone interview this week that he could "count on one hand and still have fingers left over" the number of times he agreed to a request to reduce the sentence of somebody he prosecuted. On Dec. 31, 1993, as an 18-year-old Latin Kings gang member known as "Sick," Rivera had shot Richard "Richie" Morales, 24, in the back of the head at the Crystal Avenue high-rise in New London.
