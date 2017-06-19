Food truck business lands at Sound View

Old Lyme - At Rollinred's Beach Shanty on Sound View Beach, with clear skies and a view of the beach from any of its red outside benches, it was easy to forget the colder months. The decision to transform Rollinred's, formerly a food truck of the same name, into a brick-and-mortar location stemmed from co-owner Randy Carroll's desire for a place to call his own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.