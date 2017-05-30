'Everyone can find something' in New Haven FBI Citizens Academy

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New Haven - When she was accepted to this year's FBI New Haven Citizens Academy , New London resident Katherine Goulart, who ran for City Council in 2015 , had a decent idea of what to expect. The former owner of a bail bond business, she often had “one foot in the law enforcement world.” An activist in the community, she has attended other such academies, including the New London Neighborhood Academy and the city police's academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.