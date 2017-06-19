Drug operation leader sentenced for role in 'Green Garages' killing
New London - The leader of a drug-dealing operation in the city was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison for his role in a 2012 killing and conviction on federal drug charges. According to court documents and statements, Oscar "Tato" Valentin, 43, of New London ran a drug operation selling marijuana, cocaine and other narcotics out of the "Green Garages," a series of garage bays on Walker Street.
