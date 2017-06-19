Defense attorneys say bail reform act benefits their clients, society
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy pushed hard and got his way at the end of this year's legislative session for reform of Connecticut's bail system . Malloy is expected to sign Public Act 7044, which reached his desk Wednesday, by July 1, when it becomes effective, according to the governor's press secretary, Christopher Collibee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hughes waives probable cause hearing in Gingere...
|Jun 19
|Cain
|1
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 13
|Tania
|3
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC