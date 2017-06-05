Creative Exchange creates a buzz in New London
Wendy Bury, executive director of the Southeastern Connecticut Cultural Coalition, speaks to a crowd at the Garde Arts Center Thursday in welcoming ceremonies for the Cultural Communities Exchange conference sponsored by the New England Foundation for the Arts. The two-day conference based this year in New London made its first appearance in the state.
