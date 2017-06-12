Cooling off at Ocean Beach

Adrian Hall, 4, of Norwich runs through a ring of water while playing in the water park while at Ocean Beach Park in New London with his mother, Brittany Brogan, and brother, Maxwell Hall, 2, on Monday, June 12, 2017. Adrian Hall, 4, of Norwich runs through a ring of water while playing in the water park while at Ocean Beach Park in New London with his mother, Brittany Brogan, and brother, Maxwell Hall, 2, on Monday, June 12, 2017. Caden McCarthy, 3, of Mystic runs through a ring of water while playing in the water park while at Ocean Beach Park in New London with his grandfather, Tom McCarthy of New London, Monday, June 12, 2017.

