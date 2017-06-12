Consultant recommends changes to downtown New London traffic pattern
New London - A long-awaited study of the city's parking and traffic needs recommends changing the circular traffic flow in downtown New London by making Eugene O'Neill Drive a two-way street and eliminating a lane on Bank Street to make it more bicycle- pedestrian- and parking-friendly. Bike lanes are also recommended for Governor Winthrop Boulevard, as are a shared trail along Water Street that would allow pedestrians and bicyclists access to Crystal Avenue, and various crosswalk, traffic signal and intersection improvements.
